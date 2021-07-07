Man arrested after climbing over screen door onto track at Jurong East MRT to retrieve phone

SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested for climbing onto the track at Jurong East MRT station on Tuesday night (July 6) to retrieve his mobile phone.

An oncoming train had to make an emergency stop, and the incident caused a slight delay in train services, said SMRT on Wednesday.

The rail operator said the incident happened at about 10.15pm, and the man was unhurt.

The Straits Times understands he is aged 57.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said the train driver on the north-bound train approaching the station applied the emergency brake when he saw a person trespassing on the track.

"The man had climbed over the half-height platform screen door to retrieve his mobile phone from the live track," he added.

Mr Lam said SMRT is assisting the police in investigations.

He reminded commuters to stay clear of the tracks for their own safety.

"Trespassing onto the track is dangerous. This could bring harm to other commuters when emergency brake is applied," he added.

"Please approach our staff for assistance if you need to retrieve your belongings from the tracks."

Mr Lam said trains travelled at a slower speed as an extra safety precaution because of the incident.

Normal train services resumed five minutes later at about 10.20pm.