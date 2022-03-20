Malaysia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from March 24

SINGAPORE - Singapore will, from Thursday (March 24), stop conducting Covid-19 on-arrival tests at land checkpoints for cargo drivers coming in from Malaysia and those accompanying them.

They will, instead, have to present a negative Covid-19 test result or prove that they have recently recovered from Covid-19 at the checkpoints, in Tuas and Woodlands, to be allowed entry into Singapore.

The tests can be in the form of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART).

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has, since March 14, been handing out pamphlets to cargo drivers entering Singapore to inform them of the new procedure.

It issued a copy to The Straits Times on Sunday.

The pre-departure PCR test or ART must be done at an accredited facility in Malaysia within two calendar days of departure for Singapore.

For example, a driver from Malaysia looking to depart for Singapore at any time on April 3 can do his test earliest at the start of April 1.

This test result can be used for multiple entries into Singapore, so long as it falls within the two-calendar-day window.

Test certificates presented at the checkpoints must be in English, and in either hard or soft copy. They cannot be handwritten.

The certificates must also include the individual's name, date of birth and passport number. They must state the date and time of the test, as well as the name of the test provider.

All truck drivers from Malaysia entering under this arrangement will continue to have to be fully vaccinated.

For those who have recently recovered from Covid-19, they will be allowed entry without having to show a test result if they show documentary proof of an infection within the last 90 days.

They will, however, also need to be fully vaccinated.

MTI said that since March 15, it had begun allowing cargo drivers to enter the checkpoints with a negative test result in lieu of taking a test there.