Major PMD retailers to control sales to under-16s in wake of accidents

SINGAPORE - People under the age of 16 will no longer to be able to buy e-scooters or other personal mobility devices (PMDs) by themselves at major retailers with immediate effect.

Owners of unregistered PMDs will not be able to get them serviced as well.

These are among the pledges made by more than 25 major PMD retailers in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 9), in response to a spate of recent accidents, as well as fires, involving the devices.

In a joint statement, the retailers said: "We are extremely saddened by the recent spate of unfortunate PMD accidents and incidents, and we offer our sincere apologies to all affected stakeholders of the community.

"Although errant usage is beyond our control, some businesses - registered or private - are also equally responsible for facilitating non-compliant devices and/or allowing (them) to be made easily available to irresponsible perpetrators."

The retailers said that they had thoroughly discussed the issues and agreed on a series of measures to help improve PMD safety.

Those under the age of 16 will not be allowed to buy PMDs or get them serviced, unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The retailers also said they will not modify or enhance PMDs in a way that would affect the electrical systems of the devices.