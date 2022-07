SINGAPORE - The main road in Bidadari - a new 10,000-unit Housing Board estate near Toa Payoh and Potong Pasir - will be completed early next year when it connects to Bartley Road.

Bidadari Park Drive, a 1.6km two-lane dual carriageway described by the HDB as the "main transportation spine of Bidadari", currently connects the 57ha estate to two arterial roads: Upper Aljunied Road and Upper Serangoon Road.