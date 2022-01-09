Lunch with Sumiko: Aaron Tan, from Teck Whye Secondary to US$1 billion start-up

Aaron Tan bristles with a self-confidence that is a little unnerving up close in a lunch setting.
"I'm aggressive. Fast," he says when I ask him to describe himself. "I like to do things quickly. I think the word is 'efficient'."
Aaron Tan bristles with a self-confidence that is a little unnerving up close in a lunch setting.
"I'm aggressive. Fast," he says when I ask him to describe himself. "I like to do things quickly. I think the word is 'efficient'."
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.