LTA working with A*Star to use artificial intelligence to improve traffic flow

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and A*Star's Institute for Infocomm Research are working to develop a smart traffic light control system for Singapore.

The Cooperative and Unified Smart Traffic System or Cruise will be trialled near traffic intersections and pedestrian crossings between Corporation Road and Boon Lay Way, LTA said in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 12).

Sensors will be installed from this month to end-2020.

Cruise is designed to pick up the physical presence of vehicles and pedestrians, LTA said.

Near real-time datasets will be used to develop intelligent traffic light algorithms.

The datasets will be gathered using new technologies, such as global navigation satellite system, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.

This would help optimise traffic light and pedestrian crossing timings for smoother traffic and pedestrian flow.

"There is huge potential to integrate richer data from more sensors and vehicles to achieve more efficient road networks for our diverse group of road users," Dr Chin Kian Keong, chief engineer of road and traffic at LTA, said.