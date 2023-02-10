LTA trials use of plastic waste to build roads

SINGAPORE - Sections of West Coast Highway, the Pan-Island Expressway and Jalan Buroh in Boon Lay have been paved with asphalt that incorporates recycled plastic waste.

This is part of trials that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is conducting to assess the feasibility of these greener road surfacing materials, and improve their durability.

Various field tests are being carried out until the first quarter of 2024 to measure factors such as noise reduction, heat absorption and road roughness.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said the new road mixes may be used on selected expressways and roads if they are found to be acceptable.

“I’m heartened that we are taking on more of these green initiatives in our drive for transport sustainability,” she wrote.

In response to queries, LTA said it is currently testing out two asphalt mixes that have waste plastic in them, and they are targeted at different road applications.

The trial in Jalan Buroh uses readily-available clean plastic waste as an additive to enhance the performance of road segments that have heavy loads, such as industrial roads with slow-moving heavy vehicles.

Earlier tests of this mix, which is based on pre-existing technology, showed a 30 per cent improvement in performance over the existing asphalt mixes, LTA added.

This project is a collaboration between LTA, the National Environment Agency, Singapore Polytechnic and local construction firm Samwoh.

Meanwhile, the trial at West Coast Highway and the Pan-Island Expressway uses a new plastic-bituminous composite asphalt mix that LTA developed in collaboration with the National University of Singapore.

LTA said this new road mix is meant for general application, and it involved a complete redesign of how asphalt mix is produced.

This new material is also expected to help reduce road noise and improve urban cooling without compromising performance.