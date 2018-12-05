LTA to launch 3D traffic markings trial in Whampoa Drive to make roads safer for elderly pedestrians

SINGAPORE - New three-dimensional (3D) traffic markings will be introduced at the end of this month at the Whampoa Drive Silver Zone to encourage motorists to slow down.

The markings, which will be painted with thermoplastic and make the stretch of road appear narrower, will be monitored for around six months, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Dec 5).

Its spokesman said that the 3D markings are being tested because the road geometry at the Whampoa Drive Silver Zone was found to be unsuitable for traditional speed regulatory measures such as strips and road humps.

These markings have been adopted from Tokyo, where surveys showed that they are effective in capturing motorists' attention, LTA said.

The trial in Whampoa Drive is part of the Silver Zone scheme, which was first announced at the Committee of Supply debate in 2014 to enhance road safety for the elderly.

Accident rates within the 15 completed Silver Zones have been reduced by almost 75 per cent since the scheme began, LTA said. On average, the number of accidents has decreased from 14 to four cases a year in these zones.

While the 3D traffic markings are unique to Whampoa Drive, other road safety features have been introduced in other Silver Zones.

These road safety features include roundabouts, raised junctions, centre dividers and additional crossings.

Senior-friendly road safety features will be implemented at areas with a high proportion of elderly residents and senior amenities such as medical establishments, LTA said.