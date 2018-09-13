LTA tests smart control system in bid for better traffic flow

A new smart traffic light control system to help traffic flow become more efficient will start tests at traffic intersections and pedestrian crossings in Jurong this month.

Developed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Institute for Infocomm Research - a unit of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research or A*Star - the system is designed to detect the presence of vehicles and pedestrians, LTA said yesterday in a statement.

Called the Cooperative and Unified Smart Traffic System or Cruise, it will be setup at road crossings between Corporation Road and Boon Lay Way, LTA said. Sensors will be installed from this month until the end of 2020, the statement added.

The system will use near real-time data sets to develop intelligent traffic light algorithms. The data sets will be gathered using new technologies such as global navigation satellite system, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

This is aimed at helping optimise traffic light and pedestrian crossing timings, for smoother traffic and pedestrian flow.

LTA chief engineer for road and traffic Chin Kian Keong said: "There is huge potential to integrate richer data from more sensors and vehicles, to achieve more efficient road networks for our diverse group of road users."