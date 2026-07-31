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A conventional (articulated) BRT in Turkey. LTA said the BRT could complement the MRT and conventional buses by providing a medium-capacity transport option.

SINGAPORE – A new mode of public transport – Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) – is under study as part of efforts to boost connectivity in Tuas South, said Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Speaking at the Singapore Rail Test Centre on July 31, he said the BRT will likely take the shape of high-capacity buses or trackless trams that run on dedicated lanes with priority at traffic junctions and stations designed for quick boarding and alighting.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said this would provide workers with faster and more reliable connections between their workplaces and existing and future MRT stations.

Tuas South was selected for the study as it is home to major developments such as Tuas Port and is expected to see further growth. As more businesses and jobs are added, commuter numbers and travel demand are expected to rise, LTA said.

LTA said the BRT could complement the MRT and conventional buses by providing a medium-capacity transport option.

A conventional (single) BRT in China. PHOTO: LTA, SLA

Operating on dedicated lanes with traffic signal priority, BRT vehicles can travel faster and more reliably than conventional buses while carrying more passengers, particularly during peak periods.

Compared with MRT and LRT systems, BRT requires less dedicated infrastructure and offers greater flexibility to adjust routes, making it a potentially cost-effective and scalable solution for medium-density corridors such as Tuas South.

BRT systems generally fall into two categories: conventional BRT and tram-like BRT.

Conventional systems use buses ranging from single buses to articulated (two-section) and bi-articulated (three-section) vehicles. Tram-like systems use longer vehicles, sometimes with driver’s cabins at both ends, and may incorporate virtual guidance and automation.

Dedicated lanes with traffic signal priority in Shanghai, China. BRT vehicles can travel faster and more reliably than conventional buses while carrying more passengers. PHOTO: LTA, SLA

Both types of BRT systems typically operate on dedicated lanes with traffic signal priority. They may also feature fare payment at stations and level boarding to speed up boarding and reduce dwell times.

LTA will evaluate the range of BRT options for Tuas South, including their costs and benefits, and assess whether the system is suitable for long-term implementation. More details will be announced when available, LTA said.

Siow said transport connectivity in Tuas today depends mainly on the East-West Line. From Boon Lay station, it takes about 30 minutes by vehicle to reach industrial estates in Tuas South, and even longer to get to Tuas Port or Jurong Island.

A tram-like BRT system in Yibin, China. PHOTO: LTA, SLA

Connectivity improved with the extension of the East-West Line to Tuas West, and will improve further when the Cross Island Line and Jurong Region Line open, he added.

But more can be done to boost connectivity to Tuas South, he said, given the area’s growing industrial base and the progressive opening of Tuas Port.

If the study finds BRT feasible in Tuas, it could become a promising and cost-effective transport mode for other parts of Singapore, bridging the gap between buses and trains, Siow said.