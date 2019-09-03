LTA seizes 94kg PMD, nearly 5 times the allowed weight limit

SINGAPORE - A personal mobility device (PMD) weighing 94kg was impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a three-day operation that took place from Saturday (Aug 31) to Monday.

It was nearly five times the allowed weight limit of 20kg for PMDs, bicycles and power-assisted bicycles.

Under rules that kicked in in 2017, these devices must also not be more than 70cm wide and must have their speed limits capped at 25kmh for them to be used on public paths.

Anyone who does not comply with these rules can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

LTA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the recent operation was conducted with the police and National Parks Board in Jurong - at Yuan Ching Road, Yung Ho Road and Jurong Lake Gardens - and Woodlands.

The authority added that a total of 35 offences were recorded in the operation by plainclothes officers, with the majority being registration-related offences, such as the failure to affix identification and registration marks.

A few users were also caught riding their devices on roads, it said.

The operation comes amid a slew of measures aimed at regulating the use of PMDs.

A ban kicked in on Sunday on using PMDs, bicycles or e-bikes at the void decks of Housing Board flats in 15 towns.

Users who flout the ban may be fined up to $5,000 from November.

The 15 People's Action Party town councils that implemented the ban said in a joint statement on Monday that they will give these users a two-month grace period - Sept 1 to Oct 31 - before they are punished for running afoul of the ban.

And last month, the deadline for existing PMDs to meet UL2272 safety standards was brought forward six months to July 1, 2020. The previous deadline was Dec 31, 2020.

The UL2272 certification process looks at fire and electrical safety of PMDs.

Registered e-scooters must also undergo compulsory inspection from April 1, 2020. This inspection is required by the LTA .

All new e-scooters will have to pass inspections for their weight, width and speed, as well as adherence to UL2272 standards, before they are registered.

Currently, users just have to declare their e-scooter's adherence to the rules - such as its weight not exceeding 20kg and its top speed capped at 25kmh - when registering their devices with the LTA.