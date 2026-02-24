LTA seizes 19 illegal mobility devices during two operations, aided by new speed-testing device

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A shop suspected of selling non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) in an industrial area in Woodlands was raided by Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers on Feb 23.



At the same time, a separate team of officers stopped AMD users on a footpath in Admiralty to conduct checks on their devices.

By the end of the operations – which The Straits Times was invited to observe – 19 illegal AMDs were seized, and LTA said it had detected 36 offences in both locations .

They include the display of non-compliant power-assisted bicycles (PABs), or e-bikes, for sale at the shop. On the footpath, officers also confiscated AMDs that were non-compliant or unregistered, and those that had no or missing number plates.

LTA enforcement officers weighing a power-assisted bicycle during enforcement operations in Woodlands on Feb 23. The e-bike was found to be 96.4kg, over the allowed maximum of 20kg. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

In Singapore, AMDs governed under the Active Mobility Act include PABs, personal mobility devices (PMDs) like kick-scooters and electric scooters, and personal mobility aids (PMAs) like motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters for people with walking difficulties.

Of the 19 AMDs impounded on Feb 23, five were caught using the LTA’s new speed measurement device . The device, which LTA worked with Temasek Polytechnic (TP) to design, can test an AMD’s top speed when it is stationary.

Previously, enforcement action against speeding AMDs could be taken only when they were caught in the act, but not when they were stationary.

The speed measurement device has strengthened enforcement against illegally modified devices that exceed speed limits, LTA said.

Since it was deployed in November 2025, the device has contributed to the detection of over 100 offences and helped officers impound 30 non-compliant devices.

“We will continue to refine and improve the speed measurement device with Temasek Polytechnic, as we collect more feedback from the officers,” LTA said.

In Singapore, speed limits of AMDs, such as e-scooters and power-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, are capped at 25kmh. From June 1, the speed limit of PMAs on public paths will go down from 10kmh to 6kmh.

About 900 non-compliant mobility devices were seized in 2025, LTA said on Feb 24. That year, it recorded 900 offences related to non-compliant mobility devices.

Non-compliant active mobility devices confiscated by LTA seen on a tow truck after enforcement operations in Woodlands on Feb 23. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Another 90 offences involving retailers were also logged in 2025, LTA said.

Such non-compliant devices pose severe fire risks. In 2025, there were 49 fires involving mobility devices.

In 2024, 67 fires involved mobility devices, up from 55 in 2023 and 42 in 2022. There were 63 fires involving mobility devices in 2021 and 68 in 2020.

Common illegal modifications of AMDs include the changing of electrical parts such as the battery and electric motor with third-party or non-original versions, added LTA.

Such modifications void the device’s safety certification and significantly increase the risk of fire.

LTA urged the public to buy AMDs only from reputable sources and to check for defects and modifications when buying devices second-hand online.

Motorised devices here are required by law to meet safety standards – UL2272 standards for motorised personal mobility devices and EN15194 standards for e-bikes. Only AMDs that meet these standards can be imported into and used in Singapore.

LTA added that it works closely with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Customs to stem the inflow of non-compliant devices by identifying and taking enforcement action against those who import such devices without approval.

Those found guilty of using non-compliant AMDs may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, up to a year’s jail, or both.

Those convicted of selling non-compliant AMDs can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 24 months, or both. Companies can be fined up to $40,000.