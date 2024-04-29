LTA seeks ideas to remove burnt electric buses from multi-storey bus depots

SINGAPORE - As Singapore gears up to run more electric buses, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is looking for ways to quickly remove a burnt one from a multi-storey depot and submerge it into a water tank to prevent a fire from reigniting.

The LTA had on April 17 called for proposals to provide equipment that can extract a burnt electric bus by March 2025, to prevent damage to other vehicles and infrastructure if an electric bus catches fire at a depot.

Responding to queries, the LTA said that even though the risk of electric bus fires is low, it wanted to “explore different equipment” to manage battery fires because the nature of such fires is different from conventional ones.

Lithium-ion, which is the most prevalent battery technology used to power electric vehicles (EVs), burns at around 2,760 deg C – hot enough to melt steel and concrete. Diesel engines, in contrast, burn at around 700 deg C.

“Even when the e-bus fire is extinguished, there remains a possibility of reignition, which could be a result of sparks created by parts of the burnt bus being in contact with the ground or depot structures during the removal process,” the LTA said on its Land Transport Innovation Portal, describing the challenge.

The LTA also said the additional equipment is meant to enhance existing fire mitigation measures such as water sprinklers and water curtains to prevent fire from spreading to other buses and parts of the depot.

By 2030, half of Singapore’s public bus fleet will be electric. The first batch of the 360 electric buses that the LTA has ordered will start arriving from the second half of 2024, and an initial 60 buses were deployed in 2018 under a pilot scheme to test out the technology.

Public buses are maintained and parked at bus depots when they are not in service. EV chargers are being fitted in more depots as the public electric bus fleet expands.

New depots, like the upcoming ones in Sengkang West, Gali Batu, Yishun and the East Coast Integrated Depot, are multi-storey buildings rather than flat single-storey set-ups with open-air parking. Buses are parked on the upper floors, with the ground floor housing the maintenance workshop.

The software and design of EVs can detect and isolate faults in the batteries before a fire occurs. However, there have been reports of EV fires overseas.

According to experts, after an EV fire has been put out, there is a risk that the heat remaining in the battery cells can be high enough to cause reignition. This helps to explain why the LTA wants to remove the burnt electric bus and submerge it in a water tank to bring down the temperature.

In its call, the LTA sought solutions that can extract the burnt EV quickly without any part of the vehicle touching the ground or the depot’s structures. After that, the equipment must be able to place the damaged vehicle in a water tank that will be located away from the depot.

The LTA’s call did not specify the size of the equipment or water tank, but these would have to be able to cope with a double-deck electric bus, which weighs around 15,422kg – the weight of nearly 12 typical family sedans.