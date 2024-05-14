LTA refutes claims that ERP 2.0 on-board units do not meet global standards

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has refuted allegations that the on-board units (OBUs) for the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system, or ERP 2.0, had failed to meet international standards.

In a press statement on May 14, LTA said the OBU meets the relevant global benchmarks for electronic devices and, when installed properly, is safe and reliable in Singapore’s operating environment.

Responding to online comments, LTA noted that the OBU had been tested against the International Electrotechnical Commission’s IEC-60068 and IEC-60529 standards, which are widely used to assess the operational reliability of electronic devices.

The IEC-60068 is a method for the environmental testing of electronic equipment, while the IEC-60529 rates the resistance of electronic devices against the intrusion of dust and liquids.

The OBU passed a wide range of tests, including those for temperature and humidity, added LTA.

The authority reiterated Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat’s parliamentary reply to Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua’s question on May 8 about whether the OBU meets the minimum standards of the Automotive Electronics Council Q100 (AEC-Q100) requirements for reliable operations in Singapore’s climate.

In response, Mr Chee said a series of tests was done on the unit to ensure its reliability for use in Singapore’s weather conditions, and to ensure it would not pose safety risks during accidents.

LTA further clarified that the AEC-Q100 is not the correct standard for assessing electronic devices such as the OBU, as it is a technical standard used to measure packaged integrated circuits used in vehicles, like the chips in the in-car entertainment system.

The AEC-Q100 focuses on the quality of individual parts and is not meant for devices comprising many components, added the authority.

The three-piece OBU consists of a processing unit, an antenna and a touchscreen display.

The authority said the processing unit is different from devices such as the existing ERP in-vehicle unit and a vehicle dashcam, or the OBU’s antenna and touchscreen display, which are either passive or do not have the same computing functions as the processing unit.

A more relevant comparison with the processing unit, said LTA, is a smartphone, which functions similarly like a mini-computer.

LTA said a smartphone could overheat and stop working temporarily if it is left in a holder near the dashboard for a few hours under the hot sun.