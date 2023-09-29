LTA reallocates 300 more COEs in Oct to meet anticipated demand for smaller cars

SINGAPORE - The number of certificates of entitlement (COEs) for smaller cars will be increased by 300 pieces in October, spread across the two tender exercises.

This means that there will be 780 such COEs available at the next two tenders, a 23.9 per cent increase from the average of 630 COEs for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) up to 110 kilowatts, seen in the exercises held between August and September.

Announcing the move on Friday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the reallocation was made to “meet anticipated demand from car buyers following the September announcement of changes to the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES).”

On Sept 22, the LTA had announced that the incentives given out under VES would be revised from Jan 1, 2024. Cars that fall under Band A2 will get $5,000 in rebates instead of the current $15,000.

This banding applies to most hybrid cars as well as some high-powered EVs. The $10,000 reduction in incentives means that such vehicles will be harder to sell after the switchover.

Observers expect that motor dealers with affected models will try to sell these cars within 2023 than risk being stuck with them in the new year. This, in turn, would push up demand for COEs.

The move to reallocate more COEs for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs also comes at a time when the price of such COEs is at a record high. At the most recent tender exercise that closed on Sept 20, premiums climbed to $105,000.

The COE supply is determined on a three-month basis with the number of deregistrations in the previous period being the main determinant of the supply.

For the current quota period from August to October, the LTA had brought forward 700 COEs from cars with five-year non-extendable COEs that would have to be deregistered in the future and boosted the supply of COEs for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs. The category for larger and more powerful cars and EVs also received a reallocation of 325 COEs for the period.

Larger car COEs are not affected by the latest announcement.

In May, the LTA had said that it will be gradually reallocating a total of 6,000 such COEs over several quarters to “reduce the volatility of supply in COE quota” for the two categories of car COEs.

Some of those COEs have since been added to the supply for the May to July and August to October quota periods.