LTA, NParks plant a cool idea at bus stops islandwide

As part of a plan to cool the city, the NParks and LTA have started rolling out green-roofed bus stops across the island. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Money does not grow on trees, but shrubs will on roofs.

As part of a plan to cool the city, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) have started rolling out green-roofed bus stops across the island.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top