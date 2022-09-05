LTA, NParks plant a cool idea at bus stops islandwide

SINGAPORE - Money does not grow on trees, but shrubs will on roofs.
As part of a plan to cool the city, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) have started rolling out green-roofed bus stops across the island.
