LTA mulls over leasing out land under MRT viaducts for commercial, community use

SINGAPORE - Land plots underneath rail viaducts next to Yishun and Choa Chu Kang MRT stations may be leased out for commercial or community use in the coming years, if a study shows such a project is viable.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) called a tender on Jan 19 for a property valuer to assess open market rental rates for the two sites in Yishun and Choa Chu Kang, each measuring about 5,000 sq m in land area.

The site in Yishun is a narrow strip of land starting near Block 749 Yishun Street 72 and ending near Block 757 on the same street.

The space in Choa Chu Kang is split into three plots – one near Keat Hong Community Club, another near Block 346 Choa Chu Kang Loop, and a final segment near Block 345 Choa Chu Kang Loop.

Responding to queries, LTA said it and the Ministry of Transport are exploring the possible use of sites next to MRT stations as part of efforts to increase vibrancy around the stations.

The study is still at an early stage, so issues such as land ownership will be considered later if LTA decides to, or is able to, proceed with the project, it added.

According to tender documents, the land plots in Yishun and Choa Chu Kang earmarked for the study comprise state land and Housing Board-owned land.

The plots are also managed by various government agencies. At the Yishun site, for instance, there is a park connector running through it that the National Parks Board oversees.

Asked about the commercial or community purposes it envisages the sites will be used for, LTA said it plans to consult stakeholders such as relevant government agencies, social and business entities, and local grassroots advisers, if it decides to proceed with the project.

According to tender documents, LTA’s plan is to lease out each site to a prospective operator, who will pay rent to the authority and sublet spaces at each location to tenants.

The prospective operator will have to bear the cost of civil, electrical and mechanical works to fit out the site, so that it is in a rentable condition. These works are estimated to cost $7.04 million for each location.

LTA said in its tender that the rent it intends to charge will correspond to the value of each site, and take into account the project term and capital expenditure borne by the operators.

The plan is for construction at the two sites to start in January 2025 and last until 2027. The sites will be occupied for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years, inclusive of the two-year construction period.