LTA modifies MRT frequency to address crowding

SINGAPORE - Trains should be less crowded from this week, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) "fine-tuned" service frequency on Monday (April 20) following an outcry from commuters last week.

The LTA said trains will run every three minutes during peak hours, down from five minutes last Friday - the first day of adjustments to reflect lower demand following heightened safe-distancing measures.

The five-minute frequency caused crowding on lines such as the North-south, East-west and Circle lines, triggering complaints by commuters who posted pictures of packed trains on Facebook.

This prompted Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to step in. Mr Khaw said on Saturday: "I have told LTA to err on the side of generosity. That is, to over-provide rather than under-provide."

Before the pandemic, trains ran at intervals of two minutes or less during peak hours.

"Ensuring that commuters can maintain a safe distance from one another when on board our trains and buses during the circuit breaker period remains a priority," an LTA spokesman said. "LTA and the public transport operators will continue to monitor the situation and fine-tune rail service capacity as necessary."