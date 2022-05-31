LTA launches exhibition to encourage sustainable commuting among students

SINGAPORE - Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) student Lai Jia Ying wants to take the train to tuition classes from now on, instead of getting a ride from her parents in the family car.

"Sustainable transport is extremely important as Singapore is striving to be greener by cutting down carbon emissions," said the 15-year-old who attended an exhibition rolled out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (May 31).

The Make the Switch: The Quest For Greener Land Transport exhibition aims to drive students to use greener forms of transport such as walking and taking public buses and trains.

The exhibition, which is open to the public, is being held from Tuesday to March 31 next year at the Singapore Mobility Gallery in LTA's headquarters in Hampshire Road.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran launched the exhibition, which was attended by students from River Valley Primary School (RVPS) and SCGS.

The exhibition comprises five stations, where visitors can learn of initiatives, such as solar panels at bus depots and electric buses, that seek to make Singapore's transport system energy-efficient.

Visitors can also learn how much carbon emissions they can reduce when opting for greener transport options as compared with petrol-guzzling cars.

The stations are interactive, with activities such as sticker colouring and a quiz for visitors to measure their understanding of green transport.

RVPS pupil Ryan Sng, 11, said: "I learnt that we should take public transport because it uses less fossil fuels, which are not renewable and sustainable."

Activities at the Singapore Mobility Gallery, such as tours of the LTA compound and booths which focus on the safety and sustainability of green transport, will also be open to the public on specific dates in June.

Physical and virtual workshops will be conducted too. Workshops are free but require prior registration.

Students on Tuesday were given a preview of the booths - one of which teaches participants how to show care for fellow commuters from different communities.