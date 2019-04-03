LTA launches 10th Graciousness Campaign, messages to be promoted on themed trains

SINGAPORE - Commuters are being urged to show their star quality by behaving graciously on public transport.

Six trains have been festooned with the message "Your thoughtfulness makes you a star" as part of this year's Land Transport Authority (LTA) campaign to promote courteous behaviour on buses and trains.

At the campaign's launch on Wednesday (April 3), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said: "Whatever we do, either (in) infrastructure or design, at the end of the day it is the commuter experience that is most important.

"If a fellow commuter is kind, considerate and gives way, it will make other passengers enjoy the journey a lot more."

The LTA has worked with public transport operators to launch publicity material aimed at encouraging commuters to pay extra care to those in need.

Posters will be displayed at public transport nodes such as sheltered walkways, bus stops and MRT stations.

The annual Graciousness Campaign was started in 2009 to promote acts of thoughtful behaviour on public transport, such as giving up seats, queuing in an orderly manner, and moving in for a more pleasant commute.

Mr Baey said it has helped to increase positive behaviour on public transport, based on anecdotal evidence and public feedback.

He added: "I am hopeful, but we cannot be complacent and slacken in terms of raising awareness and reminding people to be kind."

At Wednesday's event held at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts dressed models up as the campaign's regular mascots such as Stand-Up Stacey and Move-In Martin.

The LTA added that it is exploring new collaborations to come up with reminders of how commuters can create a safe community place, a caring commuting culture and foster positive social norms.