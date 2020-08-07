LTA, JTC and SLA to get new bosses

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), JTC Corporation and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) will have new chief executives from next month.

Current LTA chief Ngien Hoon Ping, who took on the role in November 2016, will leave the Administrative Service to join the FairPrice group.

Current JTC chief Ng Lang will replace him, while SLA chief Tan Boon Khai will take over Mr Ng's job. Meanwhile, current SLA deputy chief executive Simon Ong Hung Eng will step up as the acting chief executive.

The changes were announced in a joint statement by the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Law (MinLaw) yesterday.

The Transport Ministry said Mr Ngien had served with distinction and devotion. Under his leadership, the LTA achieved milestones such as the significant improvement in rail reliability, with a benchmark showing an almost tenfold improvement.

He is also credited with leading the delivery of several major infrastructure projects such as the Thomson-East Coast Line, Mandai Depot and the new Lornie Highway.

Mr Ngien's replacement at the LTA, Mr Ng, will step down from JTC after helming it since September 2017.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said Mr Ng had overseen the development of the next-generation industrial estates in Jurong Innovation District, Punggol Digital District and Woodlands North Coast to help anchor and transform key growth sectors.Within JTC, he laid the groundwork to digitalise how it works and transacts with customers. He had also championed sustainability efforts across JTC's industrial estates.

Mr Ng's successor Mr Tan has headed the SLA since May 2015.

MinLaw said he transformed the SLA into a forward-looking and customer-centric organisation.

"Mr Tan pushed aggressively a broad series of digitisation and digitalisation efforts to build a more integrated data-driven structure for SLA and its stakeholders, and drive innovation through better use of technology," added MinLaw, citing the example of how the SLA successfully digitised more than one million paper records of Housing Board leases over the past four years.