LTA gives early look at seven new stations along eastern stretch of TEL

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday gave a sneak peek of the seven new stations on stage four of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which it said will open in 2024.

The second last stage of the TEL comprise Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap and Bayshore.

This will be followed by stage five of the TEL – consisting of two stations Bedok South and Sungei Bedok – that is expected to open in 2025, together with the Founder’s Memorial station that will open in tandem with the actual memorial in 2027.

When the TEL is fully completed, more than 240,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from a TEL station.