SINGAPORE - A new head of rail has been appointed at the Land Transport Authority (LTA), with group director of the Thomson-East Coast and Cross Island lines Ng Kee Nam taking over from Mr Sim Wee Meng.

Mr Ng, 63, who assumed the post on Oct 1, is doing so at an especially difficult time, said observers. Almost every rail project has been delayed as the supply of workers and materials is stymied by the pandemic.