SINGAPORE - The streets in Singapore are brighter and whiter at night after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently completed a years-long programme to replace the orange glow of conventional street lamps with clear light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

More than 110,000 street lamps islandwide fall under LTA’s purview, and nearly all – more than 99 per cent – now use the newer, more energy-efficient lighting system.