LTA carrying out junction improvement works to ease traffic congestion around Yishun Dam

SINGAPORE - The road junctions on both sides of Yishun Dam are slated to be expanded by 2026 to ease traffic jams in the area during the morning and evening peak hours.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokeswoman said the entry and exit points along the dam will be widened to accommodate a growing volume of traffic, which is expected to increase further as more residents move into Build-To-Order (BTO) units in Nee Soon Link, Nee Soon East and Sembawang.

Three traffic junctions will be expanded and reconfigured – at Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Avenue 8, Yishun Avenue 1 and Seletar West Link, and Seletar West Link and West Camp Road. The plan is for vehicles heading to Seletar North Link via Seletar West Link to use West Camp Road instead.

Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh put up a post on Facebook about the improvement works in March.

“As vehicles will be discharged more quickly at the junctions, the traffic along the dam will flow faster, especially during the peak hours,” he said then.

Mr Goh told The Straits Times that he has received feedback from residents in the Nee Soon Link ward about traffic congestion in the Yishun Dam area since 2019, when he was still a grassroots volunteer.

Residents reported heavy traffic along Yishun Dam during peak hours from around 7am to 8.30am and 6pm to 7.30pm, which would worsen when it rained, he said.

In his Facebook post, Mr Goh had said the improvements are an interim measure to ease the traffic congestion at Yishun Dam, “given that the original full improvement plans to be done in 2030 (were) way too far into the future”.

Asked about these plans, the LTA spokeswoman said improving the road junctions was the fastest way to address the traffic situation in the immediate term, as it involves less extensive works that are mostly within existing road boundaries and hence do not require an environmental impact study.