LTA awards four contracts totalling $682.5 million for the Jurong Region Line

SINGAPORE - Four contracts worth a total of $682.5 million for the Jurong Region Line (JRL) - including the design and construction of three JRL stations - were awarded by the Land Transport Authority on Thursday (July 17).

Worth $320.4 million, the first contract covers the design and construction of Toh Guan, Jurong Town Hall and Pandan Reservoir stations, along with their elevated viaducts spanning 3.6km.

It was awarded to the joint venture between Daewoo Engineering and Construction and local contractor Yongnam Engineering and Construction.

The construction of Toh Guan station will cater to residents of Jurong East Central, as well as those who frequent its neighbouring places of worship and educational institutions like Crest Secondary School.

Similarly, people who work at the International Business Park will benefit from shorter travelling times with the construction of the Jurong Town Hall station.

Built adjacent to Commonwealth Secondary School, the Pandan Reservoir station will serve residents living in areas like Pandan Garden Estate, Teban Gardens and West Coast Road.

The JRL will include Boon Lay station, which will connect to the existing Boon Lay station on the East-West Line. Travelling time to Nanyang Technological University, for instance, will be cut by about 20 minutes for residents in the vicinity of Pandan Reservoir station.

Construction work for these three stations, whose names are tentative, is expected to start later this year.

Daewoo Engineering and Construction is currently involved in the construction of Stevens station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, while Yongnam Engineering and Construction was involved in the construction of the North-South Corridor as well as the Canberra station on the North-South Line.

At about $215.5 million, the second contract was awarded to a consortium between Singapore's Siemens Mobility and Spain's Siemens Rail Automation for the provision of the signalling system and half-height platform screen doors for the JRL.

The signalling system will support fully-automated train operations, and it will be equipped with condition monitoring capabilities that will enable predictive maintenance of the system.

The Siemens signalling technology is currently used in the Downtown Line, and in several other metros around the world, such as the Este in Madrid and the Marmaray Rail Tube Tunnel in Istanbul.

LTA awarded two contracts to ST Engineering Electronics, totalling around $146.6 million in value, for the provision of the integrated supervisory control system (ISCS) and the communications system for the JRL.

The ISCS is the backbone of a rail line's remote supervision and control system. It will allow the operation control centre, depot control centre and passenger service centre to monitor electrical and mechanical systems and services, as well as civil equipment.

The communications system will include digital trunked radio, video surveillance and travel information system of the fully-automated train system.

ST Engineering Electronics is currently involved in the implementation of ISCS and communications systems for Circle Line 6 and Downtown Line 3 extension projects.