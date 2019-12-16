LTA awards final batch of North-South Corridor contracts worth $954.1m

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the final batch of three contracts -worth a combined $954.1 million - for the upcoming North-South Corridor (NSC).

Work is expected to begin on the expressway early next year.

All 14 civil contracts to build the NSC have now been awarded.

One of the contracts announced on Monday (Dec 16) is valued at $365.9 million and involves the design and construction of a 3.1km section of the viaduct between Sungei Seletar and Yishun Avenue 5.

It was awarded to a consortium comprising Wai Fong Construction, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Branch Office Singapore and China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch).

The China Railway 11 firm was recently awarded the contract to build Tengah Depot and two stations on the Jurong Region Line.

The second and third contracts are valued at a total of $588.2 million and were awarded to Hyundai Engineering & Construction to design and build a 4.5km section of the viaduct between Yishun Avenue 5 and Admiralty Road West.

The firm was involved in building Macpherson Station on the Downtown Line, several North East Line (NEL) stations and the NEL Sengkang depot.

The NSC is expected to be completed in 2026 and will better connect neighbourhoods in the north to the central part of Singapore by relieving increasing traffic along Singapore's north-south transport corridor.

It will intersect with existing expressways like the Seletar, Pan Island and East Coast Parkway to help redistribute traffic flow and improve the network's resilience.

The NSC supports Singapore's car-lite vision by also catering to the commuting needs of non-motorists. Apart from being a major expressway, the NSC will also be Singapore's longest Transit Priority Corridor with dedicated and continuous bus lanes, which are expected to shave some 10 to 15 minutes of travel time off each bus trip.

The NSC will also benefit cyclists through dedicated cycling trunk routes into the city. These will join the Park Connector Network and local cycling paths within HDB towns throughout the entire corridor.

Motorists, commuters and businesses in towns like Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh will benefit through faster and smoother journeys, the LTA said.