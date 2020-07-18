LTA awards 4 contracts worth $682.5m for JRL

Four contracts worth a total of $682.5 million for the Jurong Region Line (JRL) - including the design and construction of three stations on the MRT line - were awarded by the Land Transport Authority yesterday.

Worth $320.4 million, the first contract covers the design and construction of Toh Guan, Jurong Town Hall and Pandan Reservoir stations, along with their elevated viaducts spanning 3.6km.

It was awarded to a joint venture between Daewoo Engineering and Construction and local contractor Yongnam Engineering and Construction.

The Toh Guan station will cater to residents who live in Jurong East Central, as well as those who frequent its neighbouring places of worship and educational institutions like Crest Secondary School.

Similarly, people who work at the International Business Park will benefit from shorter travelling times with the construction of the Jurong Town Hall station.

Sited adjacent to Commonwealth Secondary School, the Pandan Reservoir station will serve residents in areas such as Pandan Garden Estate, Teban Gardens and West Coast Road.

The JRL will include Boon Lay station, which will connect to the existing Boon Lay station on the East-West Line.

Travelling time to Nanyang Technological University, for instance, will be cut by about 20 minutes for residents in the vicinity of Pandan Reservoir station.

Construction of these three stations, whose names are tentative, is expected to start later this year.

At approximately $215.5 million, the second contract was awarded to a consortium between Singapore's Siemens Mobility and Spain's Siemens Rail Automation for the provision of the signalling system and half-height platform screen doors for the JRL.

The signalling system will support fully-automated train operations, and it will be equipped with condition monitoring capabilities that will enable predictive maintenance of the system.

The Siemens signalling technology is being used on the Downtown Line, and at several other metros around the world, such as the Este in Madrid and the Marmaray Rail Tube Tunnel in Istanbul.

LTA awarded two contracts to ST Engineering Electronics, at a combined value of around $146.6 million, for the provision of the integrated supervisory control system (ISCS) and the communications system for the JRL.

The ISCS is the backbone of a rail line's remote supervision and control system. It will allow the operation control centre, depot control centre and passenger service centre to monitor electrical and mechanical systems and services, as well as civil equipment.

The communications system will include digital trunked radio, video surveillance as well as travel information concerning the fully-automated train network.