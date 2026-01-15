LTA awards $326m contract for construction of tunnels for DTL extension, starting in Q2 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An artist's impression of the new Downtown Line MRT station located after Bukit Panjang station.

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Jan 15 awarded a $326 million contract for the second extension of the Downtown Line (DTL) , with construction expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 .

Passenger service for the extension, which comprises t hree northside stations after Bukit Panjang station , will commence in 2035 .

The particular contract LTA awarded is for the design and construction of two mainline tunnels, a tunnel connection to Gali Batu Depot , as well as other works at the depot.

Measuring roughly 1km long , the tunnels will be built underneath Sungei Kadut Avenue, Sungei Kadut Way and Woodlands Road , with a depth of up to 21m .

LTA said the tunnels will be built close to the North-South Line (NSL) , with the extension to the DTL connecting to the NSL.

When the extension is completed, it will “enhance rail connectivity in the north-western region”, added the authority, shortening travel times for commuters travelling between the north and north-western parts of the island.

The first of the new stations will be located after Bukit Panjang station , along Sungei Kadut Avenue .

The successive station will be the new terminus for the DTL.

Located underground, it will connect to the third new station – an above-ground station serving the NSL. This station will be situated between Yew Tee and Kranji stations.

“It will provide improved access to existing and new growth areas such as Yew Tee and the future Sungei Kadut Eco-District, as well as amenities such as the Rail Corridor and Pang Sua Park Connector,” LTA said.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture between Woh Hup Engineering and Underground Technology Engineering Construction.

Woh Hup Engineering is currently involved in the design and construction of Punggol Interchange and Loyang stations . It is also working on the tunnels for the first phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL) and its extension with Punggol.

Underground Technology Engineering Construction is currently working on the construction of tunnels between Aviation Park station and the Changi East Depot for the CRL .

LTA added that it will work with the contractor to put in place measures to minimise the impact of construction work on nearby stakeholders and infrastructure.

The authority has also conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment and will implement “all the necessary mitigation measures” outlined in the Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan, and will continue its engagement with various stakeholders, including nature groups, throughout the process.