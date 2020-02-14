LTA awards 3 contracts for Jurong Region Line

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded three contracts worth $596 million for design and construction work on four Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations.

The first contract, for the design and construction of Boon Lay station, is worth $172 million and was awarded to China Communications Construction Company (Singapore branch). It is for the design and construction of Boon Lay station and an 800m viaduct along Jurong West Street 64.

It includes addition and alteration works to the current Boon Lay station on the East-West Line to connect it to the new Boon Lay JRL station, which will be an interchange.

The new Boon Lay station is expected to be completed in 2026.

China Communications Construction Company specialises in the design and construction of large-scale rail, road and bridge projects, and has built several rail projects in countries including China and Kenya, the LTA said.

The second contract, worth $226.6 million, was clinched by Sembcorp Design and Construction. It is for the design and construction of Gek Poh and Tawas stations, as well as two viaducts totalling 1.3km.

One viaduct will run along Jurong West Street 75, while the other will run between the two stations.

Both stations, whose names are tentative, are also expected to be completed in 2026.

Sembcorp Design and Construction is currently involved in building the Marina South station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The third contract, worth $197.4 million, was awarded to South Korean contractor Daelim Industrial for the design and construction of the new Jurong East JRL station and a 500m viaduct there.

It includes addition and alteration works to the existing Jurong East station on the North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL) to integrate it with the new JRL station, which will also be an interchange.

The new station is expected to be completed in 2027.

Daelim Industrial is currently building the Outram Park interchange station on the TEL, and previously built a section of the Marina Coastal Expressway.

The 24km-long JRL, first announced as part of the Land Transport Master Plan in 2013, extends the reach of the rail network in the Jurong area.

It will be Singapore's seventh MRT line and the first fully elevated line, without any underground stations.

Around 60,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk of the stations on the JRL, the LTA has said.

When completed in 2028, it will have 24 stations and three interchanges - Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Jurong East stations.

The first stage is expected to open in 2026, comprising stations from Choa Chu Kang to Tawas, via Tengah and Jurong West.

The line will be served by three-car trains built by South Korean engineering firm Hyundai Rotem. These can be expanded to four-car sets when ridership increases.