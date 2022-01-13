LTA awards 2 contracts worth $861m for construction of Serangoon North, Tavistock MRT stations

SINGAPORE - Construction of the Serangoon North and Tavistock MRT stations on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

This comes after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded two related civil contracts with a combined value of $861 million.

LTA said on Thursday (Jan 13) that the first contract for the design and construction of Serangoon North station and tunnels was awarded to Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure at a contract value of $454 million.

The station will be located under the busy dual lanes of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and the Yio Chu Kang Road vehicular bridge. Traffic diversions will be implemented at various stages of the construction process to facilitate the building of the station.

Meanwhile, the underpass connection for the station will be constructed by mining beneath the Yio Chu Kang Road vehicular bridge.

This will allow the construction of the underpass connection to be carried out without affecting the Yio Chu Kang Road vehicular bridge, hence minimising the inconvenience to motorists, said LTA.

"LTA and the contractor will closely monitor the works to ensure that they are carried out safely with minimal impact to nearby stakeholders and existing structures," it added.

The Serangoon North station will have an additional third railway to facilitate the withdrawal or parking of trains.