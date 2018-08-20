LTA awards $18.8 million contract to develop integrated rail asset management system

SINGAPORE - A $18.8 million contract for a software system that will integrate asset information across all MRT lines has been awarded to a consortium of Siemens and ST Engineering Electronics.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Monday (Aug 20) that the Rail Enterprise Asset Management System (Reams) will enable engineers to better monitor the health of various rail operating assets over their respective life cycles.

This is because the system will integrate the asset information and maintenance records across the entire rail network.

Currently, LTA tracks asset information using multiple systems for individual lines.

Tapping its data analytics capabilities, Reams will also be able to monitor asset performance and identify potential faults before they occur, so that assets can be repaired or renewed pre-emptively.

This is key to improving rail reliability for commuters as well as optimising overall costs in an asset's life cycle, LTA added.

LTA said that Reams will be first introduced on the Downtown Line (DTL).

Siemens and ST Engineering Electronics will be developing a software platform that will store and analyse data from DTL's maintenance management system, its fleet of 92 trains and across six systems critical to the efficient operation of the MRT line.

These are the power supply system, signalling system, communications system, integrated supervisory control system, trackwork, and platform screen doors.

LTA added that the core functions of Reams for DTL are expected to be operational by mid-2020, with other rail lines to be added in phases.

With the consortium's deep experience with Singapore's rail operating environment, LTA said that it is confident that they will successfully develop and implement Reams, as well as provide long-term system support.