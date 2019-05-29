LTA allows foreign vehicle owners to update records, apply for permits online

SINGAPORE - Owners of foreign vehicles will be able to update their vehicle records and apply for goods vehicle permits on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) One.Motoring website from June 3.

The move, announced by the LTA on Wednesday (May 29), aims to reduce waiting times, increase convenience for vehicle owners and improve operational efficiency.

It follows the launch of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) Digital Service last November, which enabled owners of foreign-registered cars and motorcycles to apply online for a VEP/Autopass card before entering Singapore.

Currently, foreign vehicle owners who want to update their road tax and insurance validity dates must present hard copies of their documents in person at LTA checkpoint offices.

With the new online option, foreign motorists can submit their vehicle ownership certificate, road tax and insurance documents through the One.Motoring website. Once the documents are verified by the LTA, they will be automatically updated in the system.

Motorists are advised to submit their documents a week before any planned entry into Singapore, to ensure timely updating of the records.

With regard to the Asean Goods Vehicle Permit (GVP), all goods vehicles registered in Asean countries are required to have the permit before entering Singapore.

Owners of goods vehicles must submit hard copies of their applications in person at the LTA's customer service centre in Sin Ming Drive before driving into the country.

From June 3, they can apply online for the permit through the One.Motoring website a week before entry into Singapore.

Successful applicants will still need to collect and make payment for their GVP/Autopass Card at the LTA's customer service centre, but prior online approval is expected to cut waiting times.

"Users can look forward to even greater convenience when online payment and delivery of VEP/Autopass cards are rolled out later this year," the authority added.

Other digital services, such as online application for the Asean Public Service Vehicle Permit, will be made available later in the year.

Video guides available on the One.Motoring website give more information on how to use the digital services.