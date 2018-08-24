Lower PMD speeds and mandatory helmet use among new recommendations by expert panel

SINGAPORE - Cutting speed limits on footpaths to 10kmh and making helmet wearing for cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users compulsory on roads are among the recommendations put forward to ensure the safety of cyclists, PMD users and pedestrians.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel, which first drew up rules on the safe use of paths by cyclists and PMD users two years ago, has submitted another round of recommendations to the Government.

The panel's chairman, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, said in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 24) that one of the recommendations is to lower the speed limit for PMDs and bicycles on footpaths to 10kmh, down from 15kmh currently.

This will allow riders more reaction time to prevent accidents and help reduce the severity of injuries in the event of an accident, explained Dr Faishal, who is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Social and Family Development.

Another recommendation is to allow personal mobility aids, such as mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs, to have a maximum speed of no more than 10kmh, so as to "safeguard their use for those with genuine mobility challenges". There is no restriction on their top speed currently, though they have to keep to 15kmh on pedestrian paths.

The use of helmets for cyclists on roads, as well as requiring cyclists and PMD users to stop and look out for oncoming traffic, will also be made mandatory should the recommendations be adopted.

In its report, the panel said that while it strongly encouraged riders to take up personal and third party liability insurance, it did not recommend making such insurance mandatory at this point.

"This round of recommendations was done after an extensive public consultation," noted Dr Faishal.

They included a survey of more than 6,000 people as well as getting feedback from about 100 participants, who cycled and rode different devices on public paths, on how to improve current rules based on their experiences.

Discussions were also held with industry players, as well as about 100 members of the public.

In the report, the panel said: "As the landscape evolves and matures, the panel will continue to monitor the situation to assess if further refinements to the regulations are needed to support the take-up of active mobility in a safe, responsible and sustainable manner."

The Ministry of Transport said on Friday that it will study the panel’s recommendations and issue its response in due course.