Lower or no ERP charges at 9 locations for June school holidays

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges will come down - some to zero - at nine locations from Saturday (June 1) for the June school holidays.

There will be no ERP charges for motorists at these locations:

The south-bound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road between 7am and 7.30am;

Along Bendeemer Road and Woodsville Tunnel, where there are two gantries, between 7.30am and 9.30am;

Kallang Road between 8.30am and 9am;

The East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the city and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway onto the ECP from 8am to 8.30am; and

Thomson Road between 7.30am and 8am.

However, motorists driving on Thomson Road between 8am and 8.30am will have to pay $1, down from $2.

At the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the city, after Jurong Town Hall Road, the ERP charge will decrease to $1 between 6pm and 6.30pm, down from $2 currently.

At the four gantries along the CTE heading south after Braddell Road, and on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the CTE, the ERP will be reduced by $1, with motorists paying $1 between 7am and 7.30am and $2 between 7.30am and 8am.

On the west-bound Marina Coastal Expressway before the exit to Maxwell Road, and on the slip road towards Marina Coastal Drive - where there are two gantries - the ERP will decrease to $1, down from $2 currently.

At the two PIE gantries between Adam Road and Mount Pleasant, the ERP charge will also go down from $2 to $1.

The revised rates will apply until June 30.

"These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Monday, July 1, 2019, onwards. The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged," said the Land Transport Authority.

The next quarterly ERP rate review will take place in August.