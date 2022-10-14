Lower COE supply expected in next three months

Vehicle prices are set to stay high in the coming months, as the number of certificates of entitlement (COEs) is expected to be lower in the next three-month period from November to January.

The total COE supply for the next three months is projected to be 11.4 per cent less than the 3,526 COEs available for tender each month in the current quota, based on vehicle deregistrations from April to August.

The number of vehicles taken off the road is the main determinant of COE supply under the current vehicle quota scheme. When a vehicle is deregistered, its COE is returned to the pool for tender in the next period.

The supply of COEs for November 2022 to January 2023 takes reference from the deregistration figures for the six-month period from April to September 2022.

Deregistrations from April to August have been low, and it is likely September's figures will be similar.

Calculations by The Straits Times found that the category of COE used to register cars with up to 1,600cc and less than 130bhp, and electric vehicles (EVs) with less than 110 kilowatts, is likely to receive the biggest reduction of nearly 16 per cent. From August to October, there was an average of 1,086 such COEs available for tender each month.

This is followed by motorcycle COEs, which are likely to have a cut of just over 15 per cent.

COEs for larger and more powerful cars and EVs could see a reduction of nearly 13 per cent.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is expected to announce the COE quota for the next three months before the first tender exercise in November.

Traditionally, motor dealers drive up COE premiums in December as they register new vehicles to meet annual sales targets. Observers say the anticipated reduction in COE supply would keep premiums, which have been soaring in 2022, at a high level.

The elevated COE prices have kept buyers away.

A salesman for a mass-market brand said: "I have been in the trade for more than 20 years and I have never seen the car showroom being this quiet... for so many weekends."

Some motor dealers expect the COE supply to increase significantly only from 2024, when more vehicles reach the age to be deregistered. As at Jan 31, 2022, there were 41,732 vehicles that would be on the last year of their 10-year COE by end-January 2024. This was 62.8 per cent more than the 25,636 vehicles that would be hitting their 10th year by the end of 2022.

Even though some of these vehicles would have their COEs revalidated on their 10th year, more would be scrapped, adding to the supply of COEs for tender.

Another source of COEs is older vehicles which had their COEs revalidated for only five years instead of 10. Such COEs cannot be further revalidated.

Data as at Aug 31, 2022, showed that there were 36,157 vehicles that would be hitting the end of their 15th year by the end of August 2023. There were another 53,602 vehicles which were just a year younger, reinforcing the expectation that there would be more COEs from 2024.

A smaller contributor to the COE supply would be commercial vehicles and motorcycles that reach the end of their statutory lifespan.

Kah Motor general manager Nicholas Wong said: "We have to look for silver linings and take advantage of opportunities in the COE premium development instead of worrying about a shrinking COE quota. Otherwise, how can we sleep at night?"

Following the drop in car COE premiums in the latest tender, Kah Motor is holding a year-end sale at its showroom on Saturday and Sunday. Other brands are also holding similar campaigns to drum up sales.

In July, LTA revised the method of calculating the COE supply for a three-month period to be based on half the number of deregistrations in the previous six months, instead of taking the deregistrations from the previous three months alone, to reduce the quarter-on-quarter volatility of the COE supply.

Under this new calculation method, the COE supply for August to October was 11.5 per cent less than the preceding three-month period. LTA said it would have been 21.4 per cent less if the previous method was used.