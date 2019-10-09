Lorry catches fire in KPE tunnel

A fire broke out in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel towards Tampines Expressway at the Upper Paya Lebar Road exit yesterday. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Twitter at about 1.30pm that the exit was closed because of the fire, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a vehicle fire there at about the same time. SCDF officers extinguished the fire, which involved the engine compartment of a lorry, using a hose reel. No injuries were reported. When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 2.40pm, the fire had been put out. A burnt lorry was seen in the tunnel, with firefighters in uniforms. The ground was still wet, and a burning smell lingered in the tunnel. The LTA said at 5.05pm in a tweet that the Upper Paya Lebar Road exit had been reopened to traffic. The SCDF is investigating the fire.