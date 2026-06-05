SINGAPORE – Muhammad Khairil, a GrabFood delivery rider of three years, said that in eight in 10 instances when he is at a carpark of a shopping centre to pick up food orders, he will exceed the 10-minute parking grace period and forks out a parking fee.



This is because riders can take 20 to 30 minutes to collect food from multiple shops on various floors – what is termed a “stacked order” – said the 34-year-old.

From July 1, delivery riders who are members of the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA) and deliver using motorcycles will enjoy an extended parking grace period of 30 minutes under a tie-up with CapitaLand.

This extension applies to 12 participating CapitaLand malls: Aperia Mall in Kallang; Bedok Mall; CQ @ Clarke Quay; IMM and Westgate in Jurong East; Junction 8 in Bishan; Lot One Shoppers’ Mall in Choa Chu Kang; Plaza Singapura in Orchard Road; Funan and Raffles City in North Bridge Road; Sengkang Grand Mall; and Tampines Mall.

According to NDCA, a platform work association affiliated to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), its members have said up to half their assignments are stacked orders.

This means each rider collects two to three orders from a single mall.

“This often results in waiting longer for orders to be prepared and walking between several outlets to retrieve them,” said the association.



“For many delivery riders, the waiting often exceeds the 10-minute window, and riders have to pay $1.30 or more in parking charges per entry, against their earnings of $3 to $5 per order.”

The new parking arrangement was announced on June 5 at Tampines Mall by Yeo Wan Ling, NTUC assistant secretary-general and adviser to NDCA, with CapitaLand Investment’s chief executive of commercial management, Ervin Yeo.

Although the fee for exceeding the grace period appears to be a small sum of $1.30, Ng Gan Poh, a delivery rider of 10 years, eight of which with GrabFood, said: “Most of the time, the carpark charge is about 10 to 20 per cent of my earnings from one delivery.”



“Sometimes, it can go up to 100 per cent or more,” he added, noting that some office buildings can charge more than $5 for exceeding the grace period.

Ervin Yeo said picking up more orders within the same mall has caused delivery riders to rush. This has sometimes led to near-misses when riders almost bump into shoppers, such as children running around the mall unexpectedly.



“We want to have a good shopping environment for everyone, and a safe working environment for the delivery riders,” he added.

To be eligible for the extended grace period, NDCA members must sign up for a free account on the CapitaStar app between June 5 and 30, and they will receive a unique code to register their motorcycle’s in-vehicle unit or on-board unit number.

Yeo Wan Ling said: “We listened to our delivery riders and partnered CapitaLand to find a practical fix. The labour movement has always been about having a collective voice and the more delivery riders who join NDCA, the better we can secure representation, welfare and work benefits for them.”

NDCA is in talks with other mall operators to roll out the extended grace period to more shopping centres, depending on the initial response from delivery riders.

At Tampines Mall, 22 out of about 80 motorcycle parking spaces have been reserved for NDCA delivery riders, with plans to reserve slots at the other participating malls, said CapitaLand.

Besides the extended grace period, NDCA and CapitaLand are exploring demarcated areas within mall carparks where delivery riders can park briefly for quick pick-ups and looking into arrangements for riders using other forms of transport, such as bicycles.



In 2024, there were 15,300 Singapore residents who regularly worked as delivery platform workers doing food and parcel deliveries.

When asked, NDCA did not disclose how many members it has.