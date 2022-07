SINGAPORE - A local tech start-up is conducting a trial in which drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) can use a single charge card to pay for charging across different operators.

The pilot by Beep runs from June 29 to Sept 1 and involves 25 private-hire drivers from Gojek Singapore and over 160 charging points operated by five companies: Charge+, ComfortDelGro Engie, Shell Recharge, Keppel Volt and QuickCharge.SG.