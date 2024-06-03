Lightning strike sparks power trip that disrupted MRT services on NSL for over 2 hours

SINGAPORE – A traction power fault disrupted commutes along the northern stretch of the North-South MRT Line for more than two hours during peak traffic on June 3.

Transport operator SMRT said the fault, which occurred at about 5.50pm, meant that no trains could ply from Choa Chu Kang to Woodlands.

Preliminary investigations so far found that a lightning strike caused traction power to trip, and a small fire had broken out in a power control box next to the train track, about 20m from the platform of Kranji station.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the fire had burned itself out before its officers arrived.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire and root cause of the traction power fault is under investigation, said SMRT.

As the operator’s staff and engineers worked to get the system back up, commuters were told to take free regular bus and bridging bus services between the affected stops.

The operator also advised passengers to take the Thomson-East Coast Line and the Circle Line.

However, those who spoke to The Straits Times reported confusion on the ground.

Legal secretary Norazlin Omar, 48, was just three stops away from home at Kranji station when the train stopped. According to an announcement, the delay was due to a passenger who had pressed the emergency button, she said.

As there was no service or staff directing them, passengers got tired of waiting on the stalled train and made their way to the bus stop, she added.

Photos on social media show crowds of commuters at the affected stations and bus stops.

Madam Norazlin said: “The bus stop was so overcrowded. People started to push one another just to board the bus. To make it worse, it was raining heavily.”