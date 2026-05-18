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SINGAPORE – The lease for Automobile Megamart in Ubi is set to be extended until end- 2040, after the owners of the eight-storey building paid $68 million by the deadline set by the authorities.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) confirmed on the evening of May 18 that it received payment on May 15 from the lawyer appointed by the owners for the lease renewal. The existing lease would have otherwise lapsed on July 18.

Located in the Ubi industrial area near Paya Lebar Air Base, the complex is Singapore’s largest dedicated used-car centre with 121 showrooms and offices. The occupants are mostly dealers for new and used cars , as well as related business such as vehicle leasing and financing.



Following the payment of the lease renewal premium, SLA said it would issue a fresh s tate l ease for the period from July 19, 2026, to Dec 31, 2040, after the owners complete the needed follow-up processes.



Mr Raymond Tang, chairman of the building’s lease renewal committee, said these include the submission of surveyor reports of the property.

In a phone interview on May 18, Mr Tang said the surveyor appointed has already completed the work and he estimates that its reports will be submitted to the Building and Construction Authority in May.

Mr Tang said all 76 unit owners will also have to pay stamp duty to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore to transfer the strata title of the property to the individual units.

Similar to the share they contributed to the collective $68 million renewal fee, the stamp duty amount varies according to factors such as the size and location of their unit.

For Mr Tang, each of the two units he owns on the third floor will incur a stamp duty of more than $20,000 .

May 15 was the deadline for the owners to pay the premium to renew the lease of the site.

This deadline was set after a final four-week extension following earlier rounds of extensions.

The owners were unable to come to a unanimous agreement at several points of the renewal process, causing the lease renewal offer to lapse once before SLA revised it and issued a second offer.

SLA had been working with the owners of Automobile Megamart since March 2024 on the renewal.

Located in the Ubi industrial area near Paya Lebar Air Base, the Automobile Megamart complex is Singapore’s largest dedicated used-car centre with 121 showrooms and offices. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The original 30-year lease for the land was awarded to a group of car dealers in 1996. The building was officially opened in 2000.

Mr Mike Wee, chairman of Automobile Megamart’s manag e ment corporation strata title, said plans are in place to refurbish facilities such as the building’s lifts and electrical systems.

Mr Wee, who runs a used-car dealership on the fifth floor, said that before the lease renewal was due, some shop units were left vacant because it was difficult to find tenants willing to sign short-term rental contracts.

With the lease renewal now on track, Mr Wee expects new tenants to come on board.

A check on CommercialGuru, an online commercial and indust rial property portal, showed three showroom units at Automobile Megamart listed for rent at between $8,500 and $11,000 each per month.