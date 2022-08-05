Leadership reshuffle at MPA as current chief executive Quah Ley Hoon steps down

SINGAPORE - A change of leadership is afoot at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), with current chief executive Quah Ley Hoon set to leave after nearly four years at the helm.

Ms Quah, 45, will step down on Sept 5, and will be replaced by Mr Teo Eng Dih, 44, who is currently deputy secretary for policy at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a statement on Friday (Aug 5) that Mr Teo will be appointed as chief executive (designate) of MPA from next Monday (Aug 8), concurrent with his current position at Mindef, before formally taking over as chief executive from Sept 5.

"The Ministry of Transport would like to put on record its appreciation to Ms Quah Ley Hoon for her significant contributions as the chief executive of MPA and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," the statement said.

Ms Quah, who was formerly chief editor of CNA, joined MPA as chief executive (designate) in November 2018, before taking over as chief executive in January 2019.

MOT said she played a pivotal role in driving Singapore's global maritime aspirations, and had helped to oversee the completion of land reclamation works for Phase 1 of the Tuas mega port project.

Ms Quah was also instrumental in leading MPA through the Covid-19 pandemic, overseeing vaccination drives for local maritime personnel and crew members onboard ships calling at Singapore, MOT said.

“Under Ms Quah’s leadership, MPA responded decisively to the challenges posed by the pandemic, made big strides to transform and decarbonise the maritime sector,” said Transport Minister S. Iswaran in a Facebook post on Friday, adding that significant steps were also taken to digitalise the industry.