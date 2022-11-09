Laws proposed to regulate electric vehicle chargers in Singapore, require operators to be licensed

SINGAPORE – New buildings and those undergoing substantial renovation will have to provide at least 1.3 kilovolt ampere (kVA) of power per car and motorcycle lot in the development for electric vehicle (EV) charging, under proposed laws introduced in Parliament on Wednesday.

There also must be sufficient charging points installed in the building that, combined, will draw at least one-fifth of that amount of power.

These were among the features of the Electric Vehicles Charging Bill, which will give the Land Transport Authority (LTA) powers to regulate EV chargers used in Singapore, impose a licensing regime on EV charging operators, and require EV chargers to be provided in buildings.

Quantifying the EV charger provision in buildings by the amount of power to supply gives property owners the flexibility to decide on the type of chargers and number of lots. Within the quota, they can opt to have more EV charging lots available with slower, and less power-hungry chargers, or fewer spaces equipped with faster chargers.

LTA said then that based on the average mileage of car drivers in Singapore and the average effective range of a typical EV, a driver needs to charge the EV only once every five to seven days.

When the Government put up the proposed legislation for public consultation in June, it had defined the quota as a ratio: that 1 per cent of all lots in the development would have charging points and sufficient energy be provided to support 15 per cent of the parking lots to feature EV chargers in future.

Under the revised provision in the Bill, the minimum power capacity of 1.3kVA per car and motorcycle lot would support 7.4 kilowatt charging points with smart charging capability in about one in five parking lots, up from the target of 1 per cent of all parking lots proposed during public consultation.

As for the minimum number of charging points to collectively draw one-fifth of the power supply mandated, it works out to about one in 25 parking lots being fitted with an operational 7.4kW charger.

LTA said the higher mandatory provision takes into account the “sustained increase” in EV adoption seen in recent months, and reflects the feedback received from the public consultation.

Smart charging capability refers to the ability to vary how much energy goes into plugged-in EVs. The feature reduces stress on the power grid and enables the charging to be done within power supply limits. Charging speed will likely be faster when there are less EVs plugged in than when there are many vehicles charging at the same time. Charging up an average EV on such chargers will take between four to eight hours.

Developments with less than eight car and motorcycle parking lots will be exempted from having to put in the charging points. However, LTA said that such developments will still have to make the provisions in power supply when they undergo substantial renovation work.

The proposed law would also make it easier to install EV chargers in strata-titled developments like condominiums, by lowering the approval threshold needed for such resolutions to be passed to 50 per cent of residents.

The current Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act requires support from up to 90 per cent of the residents before the proposals can be greenlit.

The requirement to install chargers and provide additional power supply apply to developments that undergo works that include constructing a new building, rebuilding one, as well electrical works that result in an increased electrical load to more than 280kVA.