Latest scam uses SBS Transit's name to snare victims

SINGAPORE - An online scam targeting public transport users has surfaced, and operator SBS Transit has put up a warning to alert commuters.

The ComfortDelGro-owned bus and train operator said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 6): "We've been alerted that passengers have received a SMS/Whatsapp claiming that they have won a prize from SBS Transit and to collect their winnings via a link.

"Please note that the SMS/Whatsapp is not genuine and does not originate from SBS Transit. Please do not click (on) the link."

The scam reads: "Thank you for travelling with SBS Transit! Your name came 3rd on our August list... Collect your winnings...", with a hyperlink.

An SBS Transit spokesman said it is believed to be the first scam of its kind to use the company's name.

Scams using well-known company names have surfaced in recent months.

The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that newspapers such as itself, The New Paper, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao have been used by scammers, who post fake articles on international stars and personalities to fool people into putting their money into various investment schemes.

Between September and November last year, police received several reports of such scams originating from misleading online articles, ST reported.