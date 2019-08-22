Kids promote proper use of shared bicycles

Over nine months last year, a class of Primary 6 pupils worked on a campaign to promote the proper usage of shared bicycles.

Their efforts culminated in a video that was promoted on social media and a pamphlet that was distributed to the public.

The work of the Seng Kang Primary School pupils was recognised yesterday, when the Land Transport Authority (LTA) gave them the top prize in the schools category of the Active Mobility Safety Advocate Award, as part of the LTA's Annual Safety, Health and Environmental Award Convention.

This year's convention, held at the Singapore Expo, marked the first time that the LTA had given out awards for the promotion of safety on public paths.

The Seng Kang pupils, who have since left primary school, were represented by Zakeerah Jamaluddin, 13, and form teacher Aaron Wong, 35, who received the award from Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

The class of 38 pupils worked on the initiative as part of the Values in Action project, which supports pupils' development as socially responsible citizens.

Zakeerah, who was part of the project's publicity team, said: "We were supposed to reflect on problems in the society and community, and one of our classmates suggested the topic of wrong usage of shared bikes, which interested many of us.

"The award was very unexpected. We are very happy and proud to receive this, as it shows that we have actually done something for society."

Some pupils contributed by illustrating the graphics on the publicity pamphlet.

Others helped to produce a video on the proper usage of the bicycles, with the help of Mr Wong.

The pupils also worked with the LTA, North East Community Development Council and the Safe Cycling Task Force for the project, and promoted the video through these organisations' social media channels.

The efforts culminated in a public outreach session in late October last year, when the pupils reached out to about 200 cyclists and pedestrians in Sengkang about using shared bicycles properly and sharing paths safely.

More than 50 awards were given out at the convention.

Lum Chang Building Contractors snagged the LTA Contractors Challenge Shield, the convention's top award.

The company, which had carried out works on Tanah Merah MRT station, was recognised for its safe on-site practices and strong safety culture.

There were other winners of the Active Mobility Safety Advocate Award as well.

NorthLight School received the merit prize in the schools category for its programme to educate students on safe cycling.

The Nee Soon Central Active Mobility Patrol Team and Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Active Mobility Patrol Team were also recognised for their contributions in the community category.