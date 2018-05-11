Testing of East-West Line’s new signalling system smooth so far and likely to be done daily in June: Khaw

SINGAPORE - The testing of the East-West Line’s (EWL) new signalling system was carried out smoothly over the last two Sundays and testing will likely be done every day during the upcoming June school holidays, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

Mr Khaw gave the update on Friday (May 11), adding that the testing of the system, which is done during passenger service hours, will continue over the next three Sundays.

The EWL’s new signalling system, when fully operational, will allow trains to arrive at shorter intervals of 100 seconds than the current 120 seconds. It is not known when the system will be fully operational.

Last year, there were teething issues during the testing of the North-South Line’s signalling system, resulting in train service delays.

Speaking at a forum on infrastructure maintenance on Friday, Mr Khaw said the signalling project has benefited from the shortened MRT opening hours - which saw train services closing earlier and starting later, mostly on weekends.

"Extended engineering hours have enabled us to test the full North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) on the new signalling system," said Mr Khaw.

Mr Khaw said that by giving rail engineers more time to do maintenance, the reliability of these two MRT lines has improved.

The MRT network is on track to achieve, by 2020, the target of having trains travel for an average of 1 million km before encountering a disruption of more than five minutes, he added.

On Friday, Mr Khaw also launched a Minister for Transport Challenge Shield, which recognises the most reliable MRT line and the most improved line. This will be based on the "mean kilometre between failure" during a calendar year.

Each award will come with a cash prize to be used for staff welfare and the appreciation of engineering and maintenance crew, Mr Khaw added.

During his speech, Mr Khaw also touched on the complexities of the upcoming $900 million project to upgrade the NSEWL's power supply system, which will start later this year.

The five-year project involves setting up temporary mobile substations, before the existing power supply system can be removed.

The new power system can then be installed and reconfigured to perform the same functions as the old system. A re-commissioning test must also be done, Mr Khaw said.

Mr Khaw said that more engineering hours may be needed during the project - and there could be early closures and late openings for the NSEWL.

"If the renewal is not well executed, it can have a widespread impact on passenger service. No power, no train service," he added.