Key changes to Republic's border restrictions

Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Singapore from more countries and regions, and with fewer Covid-19 tests, as the country resumes its border reopening following a three-month pause.
The Straits Times looks at the key changes:
FOR ALL TRAVEL
Q: What are the changes that will apply to travellers from 11.59pm on Feb 21?
A: First, the travel history requirement will be cut from 14 to seven days. This means that a passenger's travel history prior to the past seven days will not affect his ability to travel to Singapore.
Second, the stay-home notice (SHN) requirement will be standardised at seven days for travellers who must quarantine after arriving in Singapore. Currently, it can go up to 10 days for those arriving from high-risk countries.
So, most arrivals not under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will face a seven-day isolation, regardless of which country they are from.
Third, VTL travellers will not need to self-test daily with an antigen rapid test (ART) kit from day two to day seven after their arrival.
Fourth, VTL travellers will no longer need to take an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. This will be replaced by a supervised self-swab ART at a testing centre, which must be taken within 24 hours of their arrival.
This also applies to non-VTL travellers from Macau, China and Taiwan.
Last, vaccinated long-term pass holders, except work permit holders, will no longer have to obtain a vaccinated travel pass or an entry approval to enter Singapore.
Work permit holders and short-term visitors should continue to obtain a vaccinated travel pass if entering via VTLs.
This excludes work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, and other dormitory-bound work permit holders who are not allowed to enter Singapore via VTLs.
FOR AIR TRAVEL
Q: What are the new countries and regions that will be added to the VTL scheme?
A: The VTL scheme allows travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Singapore without having to serve quarantine. VTLs are generally unilateral moves by Singapore.
On Feb 25, VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates will take off. Short-term visitors and eligible work permit holders can apply to tap the scheme from 10am on Feb 22.
On March 4, VTLs with Israel and the Philippines will start. Short-term visitors and eligible work permit holders can apply to tap the scheme from 10am on March 1.
The VTL with Thailand will be extended beyond Bangkok to include flights from all Thai cities. Airlines can operate designated VTL flights from these other cities once they get approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.
By March 4, 15,000 air travellers will be allowed to enter under the VTL scheme daily, up from the current cap of 5,000.
Q: What about travellers from Hong Kong?
A: Currently, all travellers from Hong Kong can enter Singapore without having to quarantine. But following the Health Ministry's review of the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong, this arrangement will stop at 11.59pm on Feb 24.
Instead, from Feb 25, it will be replaced by a VTL. This means that only vaccinated travellers from Hong Kong can enter Singapore without having to quarantine.
Q: What are the on-arrival Covid-19 testing requirements for air travellers?
A: Currently, they must take an on-arrival PCR test, which costs $125, at Changi Airport.
In addition, they will have to self-test with ART kits from day two to day seven after their arrival if they plan to leave their place of accommodation.
These two requirements will end at 11.59pm next Monday. They will be replaced by the standardised testing requirement of a supervised self-swab test.
The authorities had earlier allowed arriving VTL air travellers to clear their pre-departure test requirement through a professionally administered ART.
The latest move means that air travellers entering via VTLs can avoid the more expensive PCR test for the first time since the scheme started in September last year.
FOR LAND TRAVEL
Q: What are the changes to the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL?
A: More travellers can now buy bus tickets for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Malaysia via the Causeway.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday that it will lift a 50 per cent limit imposed on land VTL arrivals since last December.
From next Tuesday, 2,160 travellers can enter Singapore daily under the land VTL with Malaysia.
Q: What are the on-arrival testing requirements for the land VTL?
A: Currently, travellers must take a supervised self-swab ART upon arrival at the two designated bus terminals in Singapore. They will also have to swab themselves daily on days two to seven after their arrival.
These two requirements will end at 11.59pm next Monday and be replaced by the new standardised requirements.
FOR SEA TRAVEL
Q: Can I now take a round trip to Batam and Bintan without having to serve quarantine?
A: Singapore currently does not have a VTL for entry by sea. So, while it is technically possible to go to specific areas in Batam and Bintan without having to serve quarantine, the traveller must serve a seven-day SHN when he returns.
But on Feb 25, Singapore will launch a sea VTL arrangement from Batam and Bintan.
Applications for the vaccinated travel pass to tap the arrangement will open at 10am on next Tuesday.
Initially, 350 travellers each from Nongsapura international ferry terminal and Bandar Bintan Telani ferry terminal will be allowed in each week. They must take a pre-departure PCR test or a professionally administered ART.
They must also take a supervised ART within 24 hours after their arrival in Singapore and remain isolated until their result is confirmed to be negative.