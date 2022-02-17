Key changes to Republic's border restrictions

Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Singapore from more countries and regions, and with fewer Covid-19 tests, as the country resumes its border reopening following a three-month pause.

The Straits Times looks at the key changes:

FOR ALL TRAVEL

Q: What are the changes that will apply to travellers from 11.59pm on Feb 21?

A: First, the travel history requirement will be cut from 14 to seven days. This means that a passenger's travel history prior to the past seven days will not affect his ability to travel to Singapore.

Second, the stay-home notice (SHN) requirement will be standardised at seven days for travellers who must quarantine after arriving in Singapore. Currently, it can go up to 10 days for those arriving from high-risk countries.

So, most arrivals not under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will face a seven-day isolation, regardless of which country they are from.

Third, VTL travellers will not need to self-test daily with an antigen rapid test (ART) kit from day two to day seven after their arrival.

Fourth, VTL travellers will no longer need to take an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. This will be replaced by a supervised self-swab ART at a testing centre, which must be taken within 24 hours of their arrival.

This also applies to non-VTL travellers from Macau, China and Taiwan.

Last, vaccinated long-term pass holders, except work permit holders, will no longer have to obtain a vaccinated travel pass or an entry approval to enter Singapore.

Work permit holders and short-term visitors should continue to obtain a vaccinated travel pass if entering via VTLs.

This excludes work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, and other dormitory-bound work permit holders who are not allowed to enter Singapore via VTLs.

FOR AIR TRAVEL

Q: What are the new countries and regions that will be added to the VTL scheme?

A: The VTL scheme allows travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Singapore without having to serve quarantine. VTLs are generally unilateral moves by Singapore.

On Feb 25, VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates will take off. Short-term visitors and eligible work permit holders can apply to tap the scheme from 10am on Feb 22.