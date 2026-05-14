Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Announced in 2015, the 4km stretch was originally slated to be operational in 2025, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SINGAPORE – The three remaining stations on the Circle Line (CCL) will begin operations on July 12, closing the loop between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

He made the announcement on the evening of May 14 after a LaSalle College of the Arts graduate fashion show at Cantonment station – one of the three new stops.



The other two new stations are Keppel and Prince Edward Road, and they make up the sixth and final stage of the CCL.

Ahead of the opening, the public can preview and ride free of charge between the three stations on July 4, from 9.30am to 9pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on May 14.

Mr Siow said the opening of the stations will bring the CCL Stage 6 project to completion, and it would “have come full circle”.

Minister for Transport Jeffery Siow speaking to the media at Cantonment MRT Station on May 14. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Announced in 2015, the 4km stretch was originally slated to be operational in 2025, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was then scheduled to open in the first half of 2026, before the timeline was revised to mid-2026, as tunnel strengthening work on the line needed to be completed before remaining work on the final stage could resume.

With its completion, the line will have 33 stations and span 39km. Twelve of the stations are interchanges. PHOTO: LTA

The sixth stage of the CCL, which is run by operator SMRT, is expected to shorten travel times and give commuters alternative routes that bypass the busy City Hall and Raffles Place interchanges.

With its completion, the line will have 33 stations and span 39km. Twelve of the stations are interchanges.

LTA said passengers will have shorter travel times between western areas of Singapore, such as Pasir Panjang and Kent Ridge, and the city centre and parts of the east, like Paya Lebar.

For example, a commute from Telok Blangah to Marina Bay now requires transfers between the CCL, North East Line and North-South Line. The completion of the new stations removes the need for transfers and will cut about 10 minutes of travelling time.

Keppel station, located in Keppel Road, will serve future homes and commercial developments in the Greater Southern Waterfront, and improve access to business hubs nearby, such as the Keppel Distripark.

The station has vent shafts – which move air in and out of confined spaces – inspired by the iconic cable cars in HarbourFront.

The station has vent shafts – which move air in and out of confined spaces – inspired by the iconic cable cars in HarbourFront. PHOTO: LTA

Cantonment station, located underneath the old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, will serve areas such as the Spottiswoode Park estate and Everton Road. Parts of the old railway station’s design has been integrated into the MRT station, such as at the platform, which features a curved ceiling and large paintings adorning the walls.



Prince Edward Road station will improve rail connectivity for workers and visitors in Shenton Way.

The station’s design draws inspiration from the area’s maritime history, particularly Singapore’s old waterfront and the seafaring communities that once shaped the Republic’s development.

The CCL, which opened in 2009, started with five stations: Bartley, Serangoon, Lorong Chuan, Bishan and Marymount.

From April 11 to May 17, 2026, the line is operating shorter weekend service hours as final system integration testing is being done before the opening of the three new stations.

The facade of Cantonment MRT station on May 14. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

On Saturdays, train services end earlier at 11pm, while they start later at 9am on Sundays. This means the line’s operations end about an hour earlier on Saturdays, and start about three hours later on Sundays.

On April 13, new trains began plying the line.

Featuring orange exteriors, the third-generation Alstom Metropolis C851E trains have more colourful cabins, as well as updated route maps that include the three new stations.

The new trains are equipped with upgraded monitoring systems that can track their individual conditions, equipment performance, and track conditions.