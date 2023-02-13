Just under one in four ERP gantries in operation today

SINGAPORE - When the ERP gantry on the Pan-Island Expressway before the Eunos exit towards Jurong begins charging $1 from Monday, there will be 19 gantries in operation – around a quarter out of the total 77 gantries that were in use before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The other nine Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries on expressways, as well as the 10 on arterial roads and 39 within the Central Business District, continue to be inactive since the suspension of ERP in April 2020 when circuit breaker measures were introduced.

Charging was reintroduced at just three gantries in July 2020.

Currently, none of the ERP gantries is active on Saturdays, unlike before when 24 were operational.

These numbers, provided by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in response to queries, suggest that while traffic volume during peak hours is heavier now, it is still not at pre-pandemic levels, especially on arterial roads and in the city centre.

LTA said it will continue to look at traffic speed and congestion levels to decide if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

Singapore University of Social Sciences associate professor of economics Walter Theseira believes traffic volume during peak periods may not return to pre-pandemic levels. This is partly based on how public transport ridership seems to have settled to a level that is below the pre-Covid-19 norm, which suggests that some have made hybrid work arrangements permanent.

In 2022, daily ridership on buses and trains rose by 22 per cent over 2021’s levels. However, this was still 83 per cent of what was seen in 2019, before the pandemic.

The current gantry-based ERP system, which started in 1998, is on its last legs. A new satellite-based system was supposed to have been progressively introduced from 2020, but LTA said this was delayed due to the global microchip shortage.

In November 2021, the agency announced that the installation of new vehicle on-board units is expected to start in the second half of 2023.