Joseph Schooling's driving skills put to the test

Swimmer Joseph Schooling is no stranger to scrutiny over his swimming skills. But his driving skills came under the microscope yesterday - from a series of cameras and sensors.

The Toyota ambassador was trying out a training car installed with the Driver Development Tool, which records the driving process through cameras inside and outside the car. It also has sensors to assess a driver's skills in areas such as braking, steering and road cornering. The tool is used in the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre's (CDC) Drive Safe Course. The course, comprising a half-day theory and practical session, aims to help licensed drivers become safer drivers. The centre has partnered Toyota agent Borneo Motors to let those who bought Toyota cars from the latter from Oct 18 last year take the course for free. It costs $250 for other drivers. Mr Lim Tien Hock, chief executive of CDC, said it is eyeing the use of more technology. For example, it is exploring the possibility of using cloud computing to upload footage of students' driving online, to let them review their driving skills. These technologies would help students learn more effectively, he said. With Schooling in the car is CDC senior chief instructor Yusoff Bari.